Former San Marcos standout Tommy Schaeffer will train in South Africa for rugby

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tommy Schaeffer is going on a rugby adventure.

The 2019 San Marcos High School graduate will train at the prestigious rugby academy in South Africa, the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports.

South Africa won the rugby World Cup last year.

Schaeffer will be the only American training for rugby and he will join players from Europe, South America and Africa.

At San Marcos, Schaeffer was a standout in football and played club rugby.

He went to college at Central Washington University for rugby and he will continue his college classes while he trains in South Africa.