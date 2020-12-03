Tim Tremblay gives us a tour of his sports ‘Hall of Fame’

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tim Tremblay is a sports fanatic and his passion is on full display at Tremblay Financial Services in Santa Barbara.

The company president has covered his conference office with wall-to wall sports memorabilia.

He has dozens of autograph footballs, baseballs and basketballs along with jerseys and pictures.

Tremblay's first item ever came in the late 1980's as he got access to the Los Angeles Lakers locker room before a game and superstars such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson autographed his box of Wheaties cereal honoring the Lakers back-to-back titles.

The collection really took off when the company moved into their current location on State Street.

Tremblay says that all of his items have some kind of personal connection to them and he does not go on Ebay and buy memorabilia.

For instance the autograph jersey of Joe Namath that hangs in his office was obtained when Tremblay was at a convention.

The former New York Jets quarterback told him that he would only sign the jersey for Tim if the former offensive guard at Santa Barbara City College and Wake Forest could catch one of his passes.

With the pressure on Tremblay snagged the pass and Broadway Joe's autograph.

Tremblay recently received as a gift from a client, a pair of autograph Muhammed Ali boxing gloves and the bell from his fight against Ernie Shavers.

Although the office is full of items, Tremblay says there is always room for more memorabilia.