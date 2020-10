More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fumie Sato brought back quite a souvenir trophy to Santa Barbara from her golf outing in Fullerton.

She won the Women's Public Links Golf Association of Southern California (WPLGA) Women's Championship Tournament.

Sato fired scores of 76-79 for a two-day winning total of 155.

The tournament was October 19-20 at Coyote Hills Golf Course.