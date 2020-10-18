Thayer White wins SB City Golf Championship in a playoff

More Sports

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Thayer White first played in the Santa Barbara City Golf Championship as a 16-year old high school standout golfer at San Marcos High School.

About ten years later White wins the 61st playing of this tournament as he outlasts Brandon Gama in a playoff.

The 2008 champion Gama had a birdie putt lip out on 18 that would have won the tournament but instead he went to a playoff with White at 3-under par.

White, who played golf at Cal, birdied the second playoff hole to claim the championship.

This tournament was postponed from its usual Memorial Day Weekend until October due to Covid-19. It was also shortened from 54 holes to 36.

White entered the final round trailing by one shot to Gama who is a Bishop High School alum.

Defending champion Jack Perry, a Santa Barbara High School graduate, finished at 2-under par.