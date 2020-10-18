Test and Tune Playday at Santa Maria Raceway

More Sports

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 'Moving Museum' took over the Santa Maria Raceway as around 25 cars from all over the west were on the track for a weekend of fun.

The Western Racing Association held its 'Test and Tune Playday' and although they could't race due to Covid-19, the drivers had a blast on the track.

Among the drivers were 93 year old Gene Winfield and Chip Foose from the tv show Overhaulin.'

No fans were allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic but along with the drivers, crew and family members were allowed at the raceway.