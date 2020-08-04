Strong start for the Foresters at the World Series

More Sports

WICHITA, KS.- Matt McLain homered to lead off the game and the Santa Barbara Foresters never looked back as they blasted the Denver Cougars 8-0 in their first game at the NBC World Series.

This game was shortened to seven innings due to the run-rule as the Foresters improved to 27-4 on the season.

Nick Nastrini pitched six innings of 1-hit shutout ball for Santa Barbara and struck out 11 batters.

Matt McLain's younger brother Sean McLain had an inside-the-park home run, Christian Encarnacion slugged his team-leading 10th homer of the season and Casey Dykstra also went deep in this laugher.

Santa Barbara is next in action on Thursday in this 13-team, double-elimination tournament.

The Foresters have won the NBC World Series a record seven times.