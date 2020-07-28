Warrecker tosses 5 innings of no-hit ball in Foresters lopsided win

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bryce Warrecker was nearly perfect in his five innings of work against the SoCal Halos.

The former Santa Barbara High School star and Cal Poly freshman pitched five innings of no-hit, shutout ball allowing just one walk as the Foresters won big 13-2.

Warrecker struck out six batters as he picked up his third win of the summer.

Santa Barbara scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning, all with two-out to take control of the game.

Christian Encarnacion and Jace Jung each homered late as the Foresters won their ninth straight game to improve to 22-3 on the season.

Santa Barbara has received a berth to the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas and the team is finalizing plans on attending the tournament. They have won the World Series a record seven times.