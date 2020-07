More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters offense lit up the scoreboard once again as they cruised by Santa Maria Pea Soup 12-4.

Jace Jung hit a towering home run and Santa Barbara led 10-0 after four innings as they improved to 17-3 on the season.

It was the 12th time this year that the Foresters have scored at least 10 runs in a game.