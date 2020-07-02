SB Foresters start season with second straight lopsided win

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCLA All-American shortstop Matt McLain slugged a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first to begin his big night as the Santa Barbara Foresters pounded the Coastal Cubs 16-1.

McLain reached base in all 6 of his plate appearances and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. He scored 5 runs in the romp.

His brother Sean McLain who plays at Arizona State, ripped a 2-run single as part of a 5-run third inning for the Foresters.

University of Arkansas outfielder Christian Franklin homered in the fourth inning as Santa Barbara put up four more runs in that frame to lead 10-1.

Spencer Jones, a freshman from Vanderbilt, drove in seven runs, most of them after the game was well-decided.

On the mound Cal State Fullerton sophomore Kyle Luckham started and worked three scoreless innings, striking out five batters including the side in the second inning.

The Foresters won their opener 12-3 versus Inland Valley.