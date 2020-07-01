Foresters open season with a win over Inland Valley

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There were no fans, there was not too much noise but one thing remained the same, a Santa Barbara Foresters victory.

The 7-time National Baseball Congress World Series champions began the 2020 season with a 12-3 victory over the Inland Valley Pirates.

The team is not allowed to have spectators at the games and the players are wearing face coverings in the dugout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As for the game the Foresters scored all the runs they would need with a 4-run second inning highlighted by a 2-run triple by UCLA All-American shortstop Matt McLain. He also had an RBI double.

Christian Encarnacion slugged a solo home run in the third and added a 2-run double in a five-run eighth inning for the Foresters.

UCLA pitcher Nick Nastrini started and worked three scoreless innings for Santa Barbara.

Former Santa Barbara Dons pitchers Derek True and Bryce Warrecker each worked out of jams for the Foresters.

True got out of a bases loaded, no outs sixth inning by striking out the side and did not allow a run.

Warrecker followed by working out of his own bases loaded jam in the seventh inning without allowing a run.

This was the first of a 30-game regular season schedule for the Foresters who will play all of those contests at Pershing Park.

The Foresters host the Santa Barbara Grizzlies on Thursday, July 2.