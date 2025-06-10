George Hedricks adds girls soccer head coaching duties to his full schedule at DP

GOLETA, Calif. - George Hedricks is now a man for every athletic season at Dos Pueblos High School.

He has been named the Chargers girls soccer head coach taking over for Marco Medina.

Hedricks is the longtime baseball head coach and this spring he led DP to a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship game appearance as well as the program's first-ever victory in the CIF-State SoCal Regional playoffs.

He also is an assistant coach for girls flag football in the fall.

George Hedricks may have the most titles at DP as he also serves as the school resource officer.