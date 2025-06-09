Skip to Content
Orcutt Academy celebrates CIF-State SoCal Regional Championship

Spartans beat Rancho Mirage 6-1 to win CIF-State SoCal Regional title
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Another trophy and more history for Orcutt Academy High School in girls softball.

The Spartans defeated #1 seed Rancho Mirage 6-1 to win the CIF-State SoCal Regional Division V title.

Junior Lylah Garcia threw four scoreless innings for Orcutt Academy and struck out 8 batters.

Senior Valarie Gonzales closed out the next three innings allowing just an unearned run.

It was only the second time in seven playoff games that an opponent scored on the Spartans.

On May 29th Orcutt Academy won their first ever CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship, a 3-0 shutout over Dos Palos.

Now they add a second CIF plaque to the school's trophy case.

They outscored their three CIF-State SoCal Regional opponents 33-1.

The Spartans start six freshman and they produced in Saturday's title game

Freshman Lily Gonzales had two hits and drove in 2 runs while fellow classmate Marissa Martinez also had 2 hits with an RBI.

Orcutt Academy is led by head coach Chris Duncan and the Spartans finish up their historic season 18-11-1.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

