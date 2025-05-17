Dos Pueblos can’t complete perfect lacrosse season as they lose in CIF-SS D2 final

ORANGE, Calif. - The Chargers were so close to a perfect season.

Dos Pueblos lost in a thrilling CIF-Southern Section Division 2 boys lacrosse final 8-7 to San Clemente.

DP entered the championship game with a 21-0 record which included a 7-5 victory over San Clemente on April 11.

But the Tritons got their revenge by winning this back and forth title game at Fred Kelly Stadium.

“This one hurts," said Chargers head coach Lucas Martinez. "The boys on this team put in so much work, sacrificed so much and went through such a long road to get to this point…to lose at the end is a gut punch. Credit to San Clemente, they are a heck of a team and they out fought us for the title. But I told the boys: I’m so proud of them, both as a team and as individuals. The way they all worked to improve themselves, the way they lifted each other up, the way they fought and pushed themselves over the last 4 years to bring this program to this point is something I will always remember and always be grateful for. I’m so proud to be their coach and to have gone on this journey with them.”

Dos Pueblos never led but it was tight all the way.

The Chargers trailed 2-1 after the first quarter and 5-3 at halftime.

DP entered the fourth quarter down 7-6.

Koa Birchim led Dos Pueblos with 3 goals while Jack Finneran and Gus Miller had two goals apiece.

Senior goalie Danny Perez made 12 saves.