Local schools take home CIF-Central Section titles
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several local high schools won CIF-Central Section titles in the past week in various sports while others were runner-up. All photos courtesy CIF-CS.
St. Joseph boys tennis are Division II Champions after beating Bullard 8-1 in title.
Atascadero boys tennis was runner-up in Division III losing to Fresno Christian 7-0.
Mission Prep boys golf wins the Division III crown.
Santa Ynez finished runner-up to Mission Prep in Division III.
Templeton boys golf (404) was runner-up in Division II to Bakersfield Christian (404).
Jonas Smith of Morro Bay was the Medalist shooting a 70.
Arroyo Grande girls beach volleyball wins the championship over Bakersfield Christian 2-1.
Atascadero girls swimming wins Division II championship.
Atascadero boys swimming is runner-up in Division II to Redwood.