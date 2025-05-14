Local schools take home CIF-Central Section titles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several local high schools won CIF-Central Section titles in the past week in various sports while others were runner-up. All photos courtesy CIF-CS.

St. Joseph boys tennis are Division II Champions after beating Bullard 8-1 in title.

Atascadero boys tennis was runner-up in Division III losing to Fresno Christian 7-0.

Mission Prep boys golf wins the Division III crown.

Santa Ynez finished runner-up to Mission Prep in Division III.

Templeton boys golf (404) was runner-up in Division II to Bakersfield Christian (404).

Jonas Smith of Morro Bay was the Medalist shooting a 70.

Arroyo Grande girls beach volleyball wins the championship over Bakersfield Christian 2-1.

Atascadero girls swimming wins Division II championship.

Atascadero boys swimming is runner-up in Division II to Redwood.