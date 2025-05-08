DP boys lacrosse holds off Huntington Beach to advance to second straight CIF-SS semifinal

GOLETA, Calif. - A balanced attack, strong goalie play and playoff experience helped Dos Pueblos hang on to beat Huntington Beach 11-8 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 home quarterfinal game.

DP will host Oaks Christian in a semifinal on Saturday in a time yet to be announced.

The Chargers led 10-5 early in the fourth quarter on a goal by Orion Prewarski.

But the visiting Oilers scored three quick goals to pull within 10-8 with more than seven minutes left in the game.

But Chargers goalie Danny Perez made a couple of his 11 saves in the game to keep it a two-goal lead.

DP added a big goal with under 2:30 left as Parker Bentley raced by his defender and scored from point-blank range for the final score of the game.

Jack Finneran scored all of his team-leading 3 goals in the first half as the Chargers built up a 6-2 lead at the break.

Dan Finneran, Gus Miller, Bentley and Prewarski all added two goals for a Chargers team that improved to 20-0 on the season.

The Chargers lost in last year's semifinal and this year's group led by 17 seniors are determine to finish the job in 2025.