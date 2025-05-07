Santa Barbara Dons sweep into boys volleyball CIF-SS D4 semifinals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Benicio Duarte had 11 kills and Luke Zuffelato added 10 kills as Santa Barbara swept Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks 3-0 in a CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinal match.

The visiting Knights led 14-8 in the first set but the Dons ran off 9 straight points with Jack Goligoski at the service line.

Santa Barbara won the first set 25-19 and cruised from there winning the second set 25-13 and closing it out in three 25-21.

The Dons play at Santiago of Corona on Saturday in the semifinals.