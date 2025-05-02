Skip to Content
Dos Pueblos advances to quarterfinals in girls lacrosse

LACROSSE.00_00_11_22.Still002
Linnea Clapinski scored back-to-back goals just before halftime
Published 12:18 am

GOLETA, Calif. - Stella Lawler made 15 saves to lead Dos Pueblos to a 9-7 win over Paloma Valley in a second round CIF-SS Division 3 playoff game.

The Chargers advance to the quarterfinals where they will host Glendale on Tuesday, May 6.

The DP offense was led by Reagan Arnold who scored 4 goals.

Also in D3 Cate won at Beckman 16-10 and will play Trabuco Hills next.

In Division 2 San Marcos lost on the road at St. Margaret's 14-9.

The Royals finish an outstanding season at 18-3.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

