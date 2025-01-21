Laird Finkel transfers from the Dons to Sierra Canyon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Have arm, will travel.

Quarterback Laird Finkel is on the move again as he left Santa Barbara High School for the second time.

His destination this time is Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth where he will complete his senior season.

Finkel began at Santa Barbara High School as a freshman before transferring to Bishop Alemany High School for his sophomore year.

Finkel was back with the Dons for his junior year.

He was off to a strong start last year before he was hurt against San Marcos and missed several games.

Dons head coach Nate Mendoza said, "We will charge forward."

Griffin Arnold is a freshman this year and had a good junior varsity season at quarterback for the Dons.