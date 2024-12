The Ventura High School junior made the announcement in front of more than 100 people to celebrate his success.

VENTURA, Calif. - 4-star linebacker Tristan Phillips commits to top-ranked Oregon, choosing the Ducks over several top programs including Arizona State, Washington, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wisconsin.

