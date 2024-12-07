Perfect season ends for Panthers in a last second loss to Lincoln in CIF-Division 1-AA SoCal Regional

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - The Newbury Park Panthers are perfect no more.

A championship season ended with a heartbreaking 34-27 loss to San Diego powerhouse Lincoln in a CIF-State Division 1-AA SoCal Regional final.

The Hornets scored 20 unanswered fourth quarter points to stun the Panthers who finish 14-1 on the year.

Akili Smith jr had two touchdown passes in the final 2:21 of the game including the game-winner with 20.6 seconds to play.

Courtney Miller-Thompson made a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone to complete the comeback victory for the Hornets who improved to 11-2 on the season.

The Panthers took a 27-14 lead late in the third quarter when Florida State-commit Brady Smigel connected with senior star Shane Rosenthal on a 25-yard touchdown. The PAT was missed.

Three Panthers fumbles kept Lincoln in the game and the final one led to an unbelievable game-tying score.

On fourth and goal from the 11-yard line, Smith's pass went off the hands of Rosenthal and Joshua Newbern caught the ball while laying on his back in the end zone.

The Panthers Ryder Sheehan blocked the PAT and the score was tied at 27.

Newbury Park went three and out and had to punt near their own end zone,

The Hornets got the ball with 1:55 to play on the Panthers 38 yard-line and pulled out the dramatic win.

Lincoln will play Pittsburg in the CIF Division 1-AA State Bowl Championship Game on Friday at 8pm at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Newbury Park got three touchdown passes from Smigel who also ran for another score but they could not close out Lincoln.

Instead the Panthers finish a remarkable season as CIF-Southern Section Division 2 champions and they made their first-ever appearance in a CIF-State Regional final.