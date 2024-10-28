Sagarika and Tassos win Athlete of the Week honors at SB Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High school golf and cross-country took top honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

Dos Pueblos senior star golfer Sagarika Manian was named Female Athlete of the Week while Santa Barbara High School runner Nico Tassos claimed Male Athlete of the Week.

Manian won her fourth consecutive Channel League girls golf championship as she shot an 80, 3 shots better than the field.

Tassos finished first at the Mount San Antonio Invitational in Division 2 in a time of 16:03.

Three-sport athlete Josh Butler was presented the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Cate High School in Carpinteria.

He plays football, basketball and baseball at Cate and was praised for being a positive role model for the younger students at the high school.

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table spotlighted Orcutt Academy cross-country runner Ashton Andreadakis.