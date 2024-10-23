Local high school and college roundup for Wednesday, October 23
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -
NCAA Men's Soccer
UCSB 4, CS Northridge 3
Cal Poly 1, UC Irvine 1
NCAA Women's Volleyball
Westmont 3, Biola 0
High School Boys Water Polo
San Marcos 11, Buena 3 (Royals win Channel League Tournament Final)
Ventura 12, Dos Pueblos 9 (3rd place game)
CIF-SS Girls Volleyball Playoffs
First Round Division 2
JSerra 3, San Marcos
First Round D3
Bishop Diego 3, Trabuco Hills 2
Channel League Girls Tennis Finals
Mel Mayo wins singles title over fellow Dos Pueblos teammate Ellie Triplett (7-6, 2-6, 10-8)
Santa Barbara Dons sisters Caitlyn and Nicole Buist defeated San Marcos' Kate Selby & Sydney Posch 6-1, 6-1 to win doubles title
Girls Tennis
Cate 14, San Marcos 4