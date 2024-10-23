Skip to Content
High School Sports

Local high school and college roundup for Wednesday, October 23

UCSB SOCCER.00_00_18_09.Still002
UCSB edges CS Northridge 4-3
By
New
Published 11:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

NCAA Men's Soccer

UCSB 4, CS Northridge 3

Cal Poly 1, UC Irvine 1

NCAA Women's Volleyball

Westmont 3, Biola 0

High School Boys Water Polo

San Marcos 11, Buena 3 (Royals win Channel League Tournament Final)

Ventura 12, Dos Pueblos 9 (3rd place game)

CIF-SS Girls Volleyball Playoffs

First Round Division 2

JSerra 3, San Marcos

First Round D3

Bishop Diego 3, Trabuco Hills 2

Channel League Girls Tennis Finals

Mel Mayo wins singles title over fellow Dos Pueblos teammate Ellie Triplett (7-6, 2-6, 10-8)

Santa Barbara Dons sisters Caitlyn and Nicole Buist defeated San Marcos' Kate Selby & Sydney Posch 6-1, 6-1 to win doubles title

Girls Tennis

Cate 14, San Marcos 4

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

