San Marcos edges DP 34-33 in final seconds to advance to flag football league tournament title game
VENTURA, Calif. - Victoria Aldana threw the tying-touchdown pass with under 20 seconds to play.
She completed the go-ahead PAT to give San Marcos a one point lead over rival Dos Pueblos.
Aldana then pulled the final flag as time expired as the San Marcos Royals celebrated a 34-33 victory in a Channel League Tournament semifinal.
Not bad for a freshman!
With the thrilling victory San Marcos advances to play Oxnard for the Channel League title on Wednesday 7:45pm at Ventura College.
The Yellowjackets upset the top-seed Cougars 8-7 in the other semifinal.
Dos Pueblos will face Ventura for third place at 6:30pm.
This was the third meeting between these rivals and they had split the previous two games.
DP looked poised to win after senior Lily Rodriguez threw a short pass to Ruby Streatfield who turned it into a 40-yard touchdown with under a minute to play.
Freshman Kindah Ahmad-Reda caught the PAT and DP led 33-27 with 54 seconds to play.
But the lefty Aldana was right on during clutch time and she found standout Rio Chesluk for a 5-yard touchdown pass to tie the game and then hit Rylie Cook for what proved to be the game-winning PAT.