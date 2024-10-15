San Marcos edges DP 34-33 in final seconds to advance to flag football league tournament title game

VENTURA, Calif. - Victoria Aldana threw the tying-touchdown pass with under 20 seconds to play.

She completed the go-ahead PAT to give San Marcos a one point lead over rival Dos Pueblos.

Aldana then pulled the final flag as time expired as the San Marcos Royals celebrated a 34-33 victory in a Channel League Tournament semifinal.

Not bad for a freshman!

With the thrilling victory San Marcos advances to play Oxnard for the Channel League title on Wednesday 7:45pm at Ventura College.

The Yellowjackets upset the top-seed Cougars 8-7 in the other semifinal.

Dos Pueblos will face Ventura for third place at 6:30pm.

This was the third meeting between these rivals and they had split the previous two games.

DP looked poised to win after senior Lily Rodriguez threw a short pass to Ruby Streatfield who turned it into a 40-yard touchdown with under a minute to play.

Freshman Kindah Ahmad-Reda caught the PAT and DP led 33-27 with 54 seconds to play.

But the lefty Aldana was right on during clutch time and she found standout Rio Chesluk for a 5-yard touchdown pass to tie the game and then hit Rylie Cook for what proved to be the game-winning PAT.