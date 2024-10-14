Day 1 Channel League Flag Football Tournament highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There were four first round flag football games in the Channel League Tournament.
#1 seed Ventura routed Pacifica 52-0.
2nd seed Dos Pueblos blanked Buena 49-0
#3 seed San Marcos defeated Rio Mesa 14-6.
5th seed Oxnard won at Santa Barbara 28-6.
The semifinals are Tuesday at Buena High School.
Dos Pueblos vs San Marcos 6:30pm.
Ventura vs Oxnard 7:45pm.
The championship game is Wednesday at Ventura College at 7:45pm and the third place game is 6:30pm.