Skip to Content
High School Sports

Day 1 Channel League Flag Football Tournament highlights

SBENT_9439
Entenza Design
Day 1 Channel League girls flag football tournament
By
New
Published 11:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There were four first round flag football games in the Channel League Tournament.

#1 seed Ventura routed Pacifica 52-0.

2nd seed Dos Pueblos blanked Buena 49-0

#3 seed San Marcos defeated Rio Mesa 14-6.

5th seed Oxnard won at Santa Barbara 28-6.

The semifinals are Tuesday at Buena High School.

Dos Pueblos vs San Marcos 6:30pm.

Ventura vs Oxnard 7:45pm.

The championship game is Wednesday at Ventura College at 7:45pm and the third place game is 6:30pm.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
dos pueblos chargers
girls flag football
KEYT
San Marcos High School
Santa Barbara
ventura
Ventura High School

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content