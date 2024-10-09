Skip to Content
Santa Barbara stays hot with sweep over shorthanded Dos Pueblos

All seven Dons seniors help sweep the Chargers
By
Published 11:42 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Senior Night was a sweeping success for the Santa Barbara High School girls volleyball team.

They defeated an injured Dos Pueblos team 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-12) to move into sole possession of third place in the Channel League standings.

The Dons have won five straight league matches to improve to 9-4 in the Channel.

DP drops to fourth at 8-5.

The Dons seven seniors are Gwen Chenoweth, Keenan Engebretson, Lexi Horton, Madi Priess, Ona Caballero, Chloe Rudd and Vienna Mochi.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

