Santa Barbara stays hot with sweep over shorthanded Dos Pueblos

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Senior Night was a sweeping success for the Santa Barbara High School girls volleyball team.

They defeated an injured Dos Pueblos team 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-12) to move into sole possession of third place in the Channel League standings.

The Dons have won five straight league matches to improve to 9-4 in the Channel.

DP drops to fourth at 8-5.

The Dons seven seniors are Gwen Chenoweth, Keenan Engebretson, Lexi Horton, Madi Priess, Ona Caballero, Chloe Rudd and Vienna Mochi.