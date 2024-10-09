Dos Pueblos beats Santa Barbara, Ventura routs Buena with Channel League tourney next

GOLETA, Calif. - Lily Rodriguez threw four touchdown passes with two of them going too Ruby Streatfield as Dos Pueblos beat Santa Barbara 41-12 in the final flag football game of the regular season.

Freshman Kindah Ahmad-Reda caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and Brooklyn Hedricks also hauled in a receiving touchdown as the Chargers locked up the second seed in next week's Channel League Championship Tournament with a 5-2 league mark.

The Chargers will host Buena on Monday at 6:45.

Santa Barbara is the fourth seed and will host Oxnard.

San Marcos is home to Rio Mesa while the top-seed Ventura Cougars are home to Pacifica.

Ventura routed Buena 40-0 to improve to 7-0 in league and 22-3 overall.

Tuesday's semifinals are scheduled for Buena High School.

The 3rd place and championship game will be Wednesday night from Ventura College.