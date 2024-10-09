Skip to Content
Dos Pueblos beats Santa Barbara, Ventura routs Buena with Channel League tourney next

Freshman Kindah Ahmad-Reda catches a 37-yard td in Chargers win
GOLETA, Calif. - Lily Rodriguez threw four touchdown passes with two of them going too Ruby Streatfield as Dos Pueblos beat Santa Barbara 41-12 in the final flag football game of the regular season.

Freshman Kindah Ahmad-Reda caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and Brooklyn Hedricks also hauled in a receiving touchdown as the Chargers locked up the second seed in next week's Channel League Championship Tournament with a 5-2 league mark.

The Chargers will host Buena on Monday at 6:45.

Santa Barbara is the fourth seed and will host Oxnard.

San Marcos is home to Rio Mesa while the top-seed Ventura Cougars are home to Pacifica.

Ventura routed Buena 40-0 to improve to 7-0 in league and 22-3 overall.

Tuesday's semifinals are scheduled for Buena High School.

The 3rd place and championship game will be Wednesday night from Ventura College.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

