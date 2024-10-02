Dos Pueblos gets revenge on San Marcos in 20-6 victory in flag football

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Liliana Rodriguez tossed three touchdown passes with two of them to freshman Kindah Ahmad-Reda as Dos Pueblos won at rival San Marcos 20-6.

(DP freshman Kindah Ahmad-Reda had several big plays. Entenza Design)

The result left both teams at 4-2 and tied for second place behind league champion Ventura (6-0).

There is one league game remaining next week.

DP lost to San Marcos earlier in the season in the championship game of the Ventura County Kickoff Classic but they got their revenge.

The Chargers scored the lone touchdown of the first half.

On fourth and short Rodriguez found junior Sterling Streatfield and DP led 7-0 at half.

(Sterling Streatfield scored a late first-half td. Entenza Design)

Opening drive of the second half and the senior Rodriguez again threw a short touchdown pass on fourth and goal.

Freshman Ahmad-Reda hauled it in and Dos Pueblos led 14-0.

But the Royals used two big plays to get back into the game.

Marilyn Monroya tipped a pass and Rylie Cook intercepted the ball.

Moments later freshman Victoria Aldana completed a short pass over the middle that junior standout Rio Chesluk turned into a 57-yard touchdown as she avoided several defenders and raced down the sideline.

The Royals missed the PAT and they trailed 14-6.

They got the ball back but sophomore Brooklyn Hedricks intercepted a pass and returned it deep into Royals territory.

DP sealed the game as Rodriguez found an open Ahmad-Reda in the back of the end zone.

(Ahmad-Reda scores her second td of the game. Entenza Design)

The Chargers are now 11-3 overall while San Marcos is 11-2.