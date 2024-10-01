Skip to Content
High School Sports

Dos Pueblos pulls out win at Santa Barbara in boys water polo

Lucas Neushul scored 3 goals in the 10-7 win by Dos Pueblos over the Dons
Oliver Kelly scored 3 goals for Santa Barbara in the Dons 10-7 loss to DP
Published 11:21 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In a back-and-forth game Dos Pueblos controlled the fourth quarter and edged rival Santa Barbara 10-7 to improve to 1-1 in the Channel League.

Grant Nelson scored a game-high 4 goals while fellow sophomore Lucas Neushul added 3 goals as the Chargers overcame a second quarter 4-2 deficit to the Dons who fell to 0-2 in league.

DP led 2-1 after the first quarter but consecutive goals by Oliver Kelly, Lolo Russell, and Will Stearns-Corbin gave Santa Barbara its biggest lead of the game.

The visiting Chargers roared back with 3 unanswered goals of their own.

Grant Nelson and Eli Carnaghe each converted penalty shots and Neushul wrestled the ball away from a defender and the Dons keeper and scored with the cage empty as DP led 5-4 at half.

Kelly, who had a team-high 3 goals for the Dons, tied the game at 5 early in the third quarter.

DP went up 7-5 on goals by Ben Fuhrer and a goal by Neushul.

The third quarter closed with Russell and Shane Davis scoring for the Dons and Nelson netting a goal for DP who led 8-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dons were held scoreless in the final quarter while Nelson and Neushul scored for DP.

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

