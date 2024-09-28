Skip to Content
Local high school and college results for Saturday, September 28

Santa Barbara beats Bishop Diego at the Tournament of Champions
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local high school and college scores

Big Sky Football:

Cal Poly 28, Northern Colorado 7

JC Football:

College of Canyons 30, SBCC 23

Ventura 42, Hancock 33

High School Football

Bolsa Grande 38, Channel Islands 0

San Luis Obispo Classical 20, Laguna Blanca 16 (8-man)

NCAA Men's Soccer

Cal Poly 2 UCSB 0 (Mustangs first win over Gauchos since 2018)

Westmont 4, Biola 2

NCAA Women's Soccer

Westmont 1, Biola 0

Big West Women's Volleyball:

UCSB 3, CSUN 1

Cal Poly 3, CS Bakersfield 0

High School Girls Volleyball

Tournament of Champions (18-team event)

Saint Francis wins title over Clovis High in 4 sets

San Marcos claims third place by beating Newbury Park (29-27, 25-23)

Santa Barbara finishes sixth including a win over Bishop Diego(7th place)

Dos Pueblos ended up 11th

