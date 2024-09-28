Local high school and college results for Saturday, September 28
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local high school and college scores
Big Sky Football:
Cal Poly 28, Northern Colorado 7
JC Football:
College of Canyons 30, SBCC 23
Ventura 42, Hancock 33
High School Football
Bolsa Grande 38, Channel Islands 0
San Luis Obispo Classical 20, Laguna Blanca 16 (8-man)
NCAA Men's Soccer
Cal Poly 2 UCSB 0 (Mustangs first win over Gauchos since 2018)
Westmont 4, Biola 2
NCAA Women's Soccer
Westmont 1, Biola 0
Big West Women's Volleyball:
UCSB 3, CSUN 1
Cal Poly 3, CS Bakersfield 0
High School Girls Volleyball
Tournament of Champions (18-team event)
Saint Francis wins title over Clovis High in 4 sets
San Marcos claims third place by beating Newbury Park (29-27, 25-23)
Santa Barbara finishes sixth including a win over Bishop Diego(7th place)
Dos Pueblos ended up 11th