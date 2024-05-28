Perdices and Roth pick up Coach of the Year honors at SB Athletic Round Table season-ending event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was an evening of honors and celebration as the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table held their season-ending 'Evening with the Athletes' event at the Marjorie Luke Theater.

Awards were given to the top high school and college athletes in their sport on both the men and women's side.

The Scholar-Athletes and Phil Womble Award winners were also honored one more time as well as other community tributes.

The High School Coach of the Year was presented to Santa Barbara's Olivia Perdices who guided the Dons boys cross-country team to the program's first ever CIF State Championship.

The College Coach of the Year went to Brian 'Chuckie' Roth of Santa Barbara City College.

Roth led the Vaqueros to two State Championships, one for women's water polo and the other for women's swim and dive.

San Marcos boys water polo and Cate girls tennis were honored for winning CIF-Southern Section titles as well as individual track stars Andres Dybdahl of Santa Barbara High School (CIF-State Champion in 1600 meters) and Ryan Gregory of SBCC (State Champion in Decathlon).

The evening marked the end of the 2-year term of SB Athletic Round Table president Alison Bernal who passed the baton to Bryan Cornet.