St. Joseph and Nipomo capture CIF-CS softball titles while Atascadero falls in baseball final
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is championship weekend in the CIF-Central Section for softball and baseball.
St. Joseph and Nipomo softball are celebrating titles.
St. Joseph blanked Monache 4-0 to win the CIF-CS Division 2 crown.
The Knights improve to 25-3-1.
The Nipomo Titans started the year 0-7 according to MaxPreps.com but they rebound and win the CIF-CS Division 6 title by beating Avenal 8-1.
Nipomo is 15-14.
In baseball Atascadero lost 4-2 to Bakersfield Christian in the CIF-CS Division 2 final.
The Greyhounds are 20-11.