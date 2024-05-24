St. Joseph and Nipomo capture CIF-CS softball titles while Atascadero falls in baseball final

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is championship weekend in the CIF-Central Section for softball and baseball.

St. Joseph and Nipomo softball are celebrating titles.

St. Joseph blanked Monache 4-0 to win the CIF-CS Division 2 crown.

The Knights improve to 25-3-1.

The Nipomo Titans started the year 0-7 according to MaxPreps.com but they rebound and win the CIF-CS Division 6 title by beating Avenal 8-1.

Nipomo is 15-14.

In baseball Atascadero lost 4-2 to Bakersfield Christian in the CIF-CS Division 2 final.

The Greyhounds are 20-11.