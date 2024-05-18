Skip to Content
Moorpark gets CIF-SS Division 2 baseball title taken away on a botched call by umpires that is crystal clear

Moorpark robbed of a game-winning home run by umpires
Published 12:05 am

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Moopark was celebrating a walk-off home run to decide the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 championship until the umpires decided that the ball Taylor Busch hit over the fence instead was a ground-rule double!

Video captured by the X account @FiveToolCa clearly shows the ball going over the fence on what should have been a 2-run home run.

Instead the Musketeers had runners on third and second with no outs and failed to score and instead it was the Hart Indians walking away with a 7-6 CIF-SS Division 2 championship win.

We'll see what the CIF-Southern Section decides to do about this if anything in the coming days.

