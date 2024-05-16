DP golfer Teddy Vigna advances to next week’s CIF State Regional Qualifier

The round of 70 tied him for 13th among 60 golfers with the top 28 advancing to next Wednesday's CIF State Regional Qualifier in Chino Hills.

TEMECULA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School junior Teddy Vigna quickly recovered from an early double-bogey to finish 2-under par at the CIF Individual Championship/SCGA Qualifier.

