DP golfer Teddy Vigna advances to next week’s CIF State Regional Qualifier
TEMECULA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School junior Teddy Vigna quickly recovered from an early double-bogey to finish 2-under par at the CIF Individual Championship/SCGA Qualifier.
The round of 70 tied him for 13th among 60 golfers with the top 28 advancing to next Wednesday's CIF State Regional Qualifier in Chino Hills.
Vigna posted 5 birdies on the day.
Last week Vigna won the CIF Individual Northern Regional Championship.