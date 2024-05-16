Skip to Content
DP golfer Teddy Vigna advances to next week’s CIF State Regional Qualifier

TEMECULA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School junior Teddy Vigna quickly recovered from an early double-bogey to finish 2-under par at the CIF Individual Championship/SCGA Qualifier.

The round of 70 tied him for 13th among 60 golfers with the top 28 advancing to next Wednesday's CIF State Regional Qualifier in Chino Hills.

Vigna posted 5 birdies on the day.

Last week Vigna won the CIF Individual Northern Regional Championship.

