Skip to Content
High School Sports

Atascadero edges Cabrillo in extra innings CIF-CS quarterfinal thriller

CABRILLO BASEBALL.00_01_08_06.Still001
Atascadero edges Cabrillo 3-2 in extra innings to advance to CIF-CS semifinals.
By
Updated
today at 11:52 pm
Published 11:36 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. - Down to their final out Atascadero rallied to knock off Cabrillo 3-2 in 8 innings in a CIF-Central Section Division 2 quarterfinal baseball game.

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh the Greyhounds got a break on a 2-out infield error and Jack Thompson scored from second base to tie it up.

In the eighth Atascadero scored what proved to be the game-winner as Uly Kaul knocked in Chase Viale with a hit into left field.

Cabrillo was the #1 seed and they grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a single to right field off the bat of Landon Maybery that scored Blake Gregory and Gabe Barraza.

Both starting pitchers were locked in as Viale recorded seven strikeouts for the visiting Greyhounds while Cabrillo ace Gage Mattis allowed just one earned run with 9 strikeouts.

Atascadero advances to the CIF-CS Division 2 semifinals and will play at St. Joseph on Tuesday.

The Knights won on the road at Ridgeview 7-5.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content