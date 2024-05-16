Atascadero edges Cabrillo in extra innings CIF-CS quarterfinal thriller

LOMPOC, Calif. - Down to their final out Atascadero rallied to knock off Cabrillo 3-2 in 8 innings in a CIF-Central Section Division 2 quarterfinal baseball game.

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh the Greyhounds got a break on a 2-out infield error and Jack Thompson scored from second base to tie it up.

In the eighth Atascadero scored what proved to be the game-winner as Uly Kaul knocked in Chase Viale with a hit into left field.

Cabrillo was the #1 seed and they grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a single to right field off the bat of Landon Maybery that scored Blake Gregory and Gabe Barraza.

Both starting pitchers were locked in as Viale recorded seven strikeouts for the visiting Greyhounds while Cabrillo ace Gage Mattis allowed just one earned run with 9 strikeouts.

Atascadero advances to the CIF-CS Division 2 semifinals and will play at St. Joseph on Tuesday.

The Knights won on the road at Ridgeview 7-5.