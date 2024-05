CIF-SS semifinal and CIF-CS first round baseball playoff results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - While the CIF-SS baseball playoffs are winding down this weekend, the CIF-Central Section baseball postseason is just getting started.

Here are the local results from Tuesday, May 14.

CIF-SS Semifinals

Division 2

Moorpark 7, Ayala 5 (MP will play Hart in finals)

Division 4

Camarillo 6, Culver City 4 (Cam will play St. Francis is finals)

Division 5

Santa Monica 4, Pacifica 0

CIF-CS First Round

Division 1

Frontier 7, Righetti 1

Bullard 3, Paso Robles 1

Division 2

Cabrillo 3, San Joaquin Memorial 0

Atascadero 4, Lompoc 2 (Atas at Cab on Thursday)

St. Joseph 1, Hanford 0 (St Joe at Ridgeview on Thursday)

Lemoore 7, Templeton 4

Sierra Pacific 3, Mission Prep 2

Bakersfield Christian 5, San Luis Obispo 4

Division 3

El Diamante 2, Pioneer Valley 0

Garces Memorial 6, Arroyo Grande 4

Division 4

Mission Oak 1, Nipomo 0

Taft 3, Santa Ynez 1

Division 5

Wasco 4, Santa Maria 3