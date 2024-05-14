Skip to Content
Camarillo holds off Culver City to advance to the CIF-SS Division 4 title game

Camarillo wins CIF-SS semifinal against Culver City 6-4
today at 12:09 am
Published 11:47 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. - It was a fast start and a thrilling ending for Camarillo as the Scorpions edged Culver City 6-4 in a CIF-SS Division 4 semifinal game.

#1 seed Camarillo advances to play for the title against St. Francis this Friday or Saturday in Lake Elsinore. The CIF-Southern Section will announce the championship schedule on Wednesday.

Camarillo star pitcher Boston Bateman was not on the mound for this semifinal but the LSU-commit made a huge impact.

The 6'8 240-pound senior slugged a 2-run home run in the first inning as Camarillo jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

The Scorpions added a run in the second to lead 4-0 before Culver City chipped away at the lead pulling within 4-3.

The Centaurs almost pulled off a dramatic rally in the last inning but Camarillo ended the game with a catch up against the fence with two runners on base.

Nick Tostado pitched a complete game allowing just two earned runs for Camarillo who improved to 23-5.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

