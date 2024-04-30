Skip to Content
Talented Dons lose in 4 sets as season ends in CIF-SS Quarterfinals

Dons lose in four sets in a CIF-SS D2 quarterfinal match vs Beckman
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons could not quite overcome a rough night of serving as they lost in four sets to Beckman of Irvine in a CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal match.

The home Dons lost 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25 as their season ends at 13-13.

Santa Barbara had 7 service errors in the first set and seemed to be playing catch-up in most of the four sets.

Senior Will Harman, who had 15 kills in the match, had two clutch swings to close out the second set to even up the match.

But the Patriots were able to pull out the third set with a strong finish and they controlled the fourth and final set.

UCSB-bound Raglan Kear led the Dons with 20 kills while fellow future Gaucho Mikey Denver added 10.

Beckman advances to the semifinals and will play the Wednesday's winner in Goleta between Dos Pueblos vs Redondo Union.

