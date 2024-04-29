SB Athletic Round Table honors a pair of swimmers and tennis player

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two swimmers made a big splash at their respective league championships and they earned big honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Carpinteria senior Jackson Melton who broke three records at the Citrus Coast League Championships.

He broke his own school records in the 200 freestyle(1:47.62) and in the 100 breaststroke(1:00.6).

Melton also set a new school record with his individual split in the 4x100 freestyle relay race (48.49).

The Female Athlete of the Week is San Marcos junior Taylor Steelman.

She was first in the 100 backstroke and the 500 freestyle at the Channel League Championships.

Her time in the 500 free was the second fastest in school history.

She was part of the Royals 200 medley relay that set a new program record.

Laguna Blanca junior Carolina Kenny was awarded the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

She is standout tennis player who puts her teammates first according to her coach Santiago Segovia.

Kenny also has a 3.86 GPA.

The final luncheon of the school year is next Monday at Harry's.