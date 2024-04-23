Santa Barbara Dons edge Ventura and move into first place tie with one game left

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons are now one win away from gaining at least a share of the Channel League baseball crown.

Santa Barbara edged Ventura 3-2 and are now tied with Rio Mesa for first place with one league game remaining.

Rio Mesa blanked San Marcos 7-0 to drop the Royals a half-game behind the Spartans and Dons.

Dons senior Michael Firestone snapped a 2-2 tie with an RBI infield-single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Dons scored their other two runs in the first inning.

Santa Barbara plays at Ventura on Thursday while Rio Mesa is at San Marcos.

The Dons and Spartans lead at 9-4 while the Royals are 8-4-1.

After Santa Barbara's win they honored their 10 seniors: Braden Becchio, Ian Burnett, Matthew Crolius, Michael Firestone, William Firestone, Lucas Harris, Liam Keithley, Adriano Martinez, Peter Moschitto, and Kaden Spencer.