Skip to Content
High School Sports

Santa Barbara Dons edge Ventura and move into first place tie with one game left

DONS BASEBALL.00_00_21_25.Still001
Santa Barbara edges Ventura 3-2 in key Channel League game for the Dons
By
Published 11:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons are now one win away from gaining at least a share of the Channel League baseball crown.

Santa Barbara edged Ventura 3-2 and are now tied with Rio Mesa for first place with one league game remaining.

Rio Mesa blanked San Marcos 7-0 to drop the Royals a half-game behind the Spartans and Dons.

Dons senior Michael Firestone snapped a 2-2 tie with an RBI infield-single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Dons scored their other two runs in the first inning.

Santa Barbara plays at Ventura on Thursday while Rio Mesa is at San Marcos.

The Dons and Spartans lead at 9-4 while the Royals are 8-4-1.

After Santa Barbara's win they honored their 10 seniors: Braden Becchio, Ian Burnett, Matthew Crolius, Michael Firestone, William Firestone, Lucas Harris, Liam Keithley, Adriano Martinez, Peter Moschitto, and Kaden Spencer.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content