Channel League softball roundup

Published 12:07 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Channel League softball race will come down to the final game of the season as Oxnard and Rio Mesa are both tied for the lead after both won games on Monday.

Oxnard beat Pacifica 16-0 while Rio Mesa outlasted San Marcos 5-4 in 11 innings.

Onxard hosts Pacifica on Wednesday while Rio Mesa is home to San Marcos.

Dos Pueblos now has sole possession of third place after a 10-0 win over Buena.

San Marcos is fourth.

All four teams have clinched playoff berths out of the rugged Channel League.

