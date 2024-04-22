Skip to Content
High School Sports

Track & Field standouts run away with Athlete of the Week Awards at SB Round Table

RD TABLE TZ.00_00_32_25.Still001
Ava Carter and Blaise Snow won the Athlete of the Week awards
By
Published 11:36 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Big performances on the track were recognized at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table weekly luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week was San Marcos senior Ava Carter while the Male Athlete of the Week was senior Blaise Snow of Santa Barbara.

Carter won the 200 and 400-meter races and she was also part of the first-place 4 x 400 relay team at the Santa Barbara County Championships in Lompoc.

Snow and his Dons teammates won the 4 x 800 relay team in a program record time of 7:45:47 at the Mt. SAC Invitational.

The Dons time is the second fastest in California this year and 4th best in the nation.

Snow also came in third in the individual 800-meter race.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content