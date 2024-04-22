Track & Field standouts run away with Athlete of the Week Awards at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Big performances on the track were recognized at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table weekly luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week was San Marcos senior Ava Carter while the Male Athlete of the Week was senior Blaise Snow of Santa Barbara.

Carter won the 200 and 400-meter races and she was also part of the first-place 4 x 400 relay team at the Santa Barbara County Championships in Lompoc.

Snow and his Dons teammates won the 4 x 800 relay team in a program record time of 7:45:47 at the Mt. SAC Invitational.

The Dons time is the second fastest in California this year and 4th best in the nation.

Snow also came in third in the individual 800-meter race.