Sandoval homers to cap 4-run fifth inning as San Marcos rallies past Buena in softball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Solana Sandoval hit a towering 2-run homer to right-center to cap off a four-run fifth inning as San Marcos completed an 8-3 comeback home win over Buena.

The victory clinches an automatic playoff berth for the Royals in the upcoming CIF-Southern Section playoffs.

Despite an early home run by Notre Dame-commit Caitlyn Early, the Royals trailed the Bulldogs 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Kamilah Morales singled in Jessical Vega to cut the deficit to 3-2 after four innings.

The Royals tied the game at 3 on a wild pitch and then took a 4-3 lead on a booming double off the bat of Charlotte Hastings to plate Tiana Monaghan.

Sandoval made it 6-3 with tape-measure home run blast.

San Marcos added two more runs in the sixth inning as they improved to 8-3 in the Channel League and 13-5 overall.