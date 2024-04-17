Royal accomplishment! San Marcos beats rival Santa Barbara to win league volleyball title

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What is better than winning a rivalry game? Beating your rival to win a league championship.

San Marcos knocked off powerhouse Santa Barbara in four sets to capture their first outright Channel League boys volleyball championship since 2014.

Princeton-bound Mason Rice led the way with 27 kills while Jack Wilson added 21 as the Royals won 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 33-31.

San Marcos wins league with a 9-1 mark and they improve to 28-2 overall.

The Dons claim second with an 8-2 league mark.

Will Harman led Santa Barbara with 21 kills and Raglan Kear added 14.

Both teams will get ready for next weeks start of the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs.