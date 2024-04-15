San Marcos’ Mason Rice and Mia Martinez-Tomatis get Athlete of Week honors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the second straight week San Marcos High School swept the Athlete of the Week awards at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week went to Royals senior lacrosse player Mia Martinez-Tomatis.

She scored 6 goals including the game-winner in double-overtime win over Cate.

The Male Athlete of the Week was presented to San Marcos volleyball senior Mason Rice.

He led the Royals to three wins last week including a 5-set thriller against Dos Pueblos in which he had 20 kills.

Dos Pueblos High School junior lacrosse player Reagan Arnold was presented the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

She is the Chargers team captain and leads the team in goals and assists.

Arnold also carries a 4.61 GPA.