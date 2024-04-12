Dons walk-off on a wild pitch to beat San Marcos and keep first place in Channel League

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kaden Spencer had quite an eighth inning for Santa Barbara High School.

After ending the top of the 8th with a strikeout on the mound, he began the bottom of the inning with a hard single to right field.

He worked his way to third base and Spencer ended the game by sliding headfirst across home plate on a wild pitch giving the Dons a thrilling 3-2 extra innings victory over rival San Marcos.

The win keeps Santa Barbara in first place in the Channel League at 8-2.

The Royals are now 6-3-1 and slide into third place a half-game behind Rio Mesa(6-3).

San Marcos grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning on a two-run home run off the bat of Dayne Dreste.

The Dons quickly tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the third on an RBI single to shallow right by Liam Keithley to score Kai Mault.

Dons pitcher Zeke Adderley pitched five solid innings before Spencer threw three scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win.

The Royals Erik Perez pitched 7 innings of 3-hit ball before giving way to reliever Alexi Stegner.

Santa Barbara improves to 16-4 on the year.

Royals head coach Wes Ghan-Gibson was held out of coaching this first place showdown because the team violated a Channel League rule earlier this week.

San Marcos assistant coach Morgan Moore led the Royals in this game.