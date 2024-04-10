Skip to Content
DP celebrates historic girls flag football season

Dos Pueblos High School girls flag football added a couple of mementos into the school's trophy case
GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School girls flag football added a couple of mementos to the school's trophy case.

At lunch head coach Doug Caines and the team celebrated the inaugural flag football season by placing their Channel League championship plaque as well as a signed football into the display alongside other big moments in Chargers Athletics history.

DP went 14-3 last fall and a league-best 6-1.

They also advanced to the semifinals of the season-ending LA Chargers Tournament losing a thriller to Mater Dei 22-18.

The second season of girls flag football begins in the fall.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

