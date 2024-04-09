San Marcos beats rival Santa Barbara in key Channel League baseball game

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 3-time defending Channel League champion San Marcos Royals are not ready to hand over the crown to rival Santa Barbara just yet.

Freshman Patrick Foster lined a 2-run double in the third inning to put San Marcos up 3-0 and they never looked back winning 6-2.

The victory moves the Royals(6-2-1) to within a half a game of the first place Dons(7-2) and the two teams meet Friday at Santa Barbara.

Ethan Stokhaug(2 innings), Alexi Stegner(4 2/3 innings) and Erik Perez (1/3 innings) combined on a 1-hitter.

The lone hit came in the top of the 7th inning, an RBI infield single by Michael Firestone.

Steven Bradley had 3 hits for the Royals.