San Marcos sweeps Athlete of the Week Awards at SB Athletic Round Table

Athlete of the Week Awards were handed out to a pair of San Marcos High School student-athletes
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's a 'Royal' accomplishment.

San Marcos High School swept the Athlete of the Week honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Royals swimmer Benjamin Caputo.

He won first place in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke plus he was a member of the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams against Dos Pueblos.

The Female Athlete of the Week goes to San Marcos track and field standout Avery Leck.

The sophomore finished first in the 100 meter, 100 hurdles, high jump and long jump at the City Championship meet.

She also finished fourth in Saturday's heptathlon at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational.

