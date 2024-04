Matthew Crolius slugged a 3-run homer and Eric Anthony added a run-scoring double as the Dons improved to 15-3 on the year.

SANTA BARBARA, CalIF. - Zeke Adderley pitched 5 1/3 innings of 1-hit shutout ball with six strikeouts as Santa Barbara blanked Saugus 5-0 in a nonleague high school baseball game.

