San Marcos beats Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos to claim City Championship in Track & Field

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School was certainly the host with the most.

The Royals defeated rivals Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos to claim the city championship in both boys and girls track & field.

San Marcos girls beat the Dons 81-46 and defeated the Chargers 89-38.

The Royals boys defeated Santa Barbara 77-50 and DP 70-57.

On the girls side some of the Royals highlights included sophomore Avery Leck winning four events.

She captured the 100 meter dash, the 100 hurdles, the high jump and the long jump.

San Marcos girls also completed a 1,2,3 finish in the 1600 with Kiala Haas winning.

Haas also won the 800 as well.

Santa Barbara High School star runner Andreas Dybdahl did not compete in the 1600 or 800 but he did race and win the 400.

The Dons also captured the 400 on the girls side with London Moro crossing first.

Santa Barbara boys swept the 1600 with Oleksadr Tamasychuk winning the event.

Dos Pueblos senior Gabriel Runyen showed off his wheels by winning the boys 100 and 200 dash.

DP also won both the 3200 events with Eamon Gordon and Sophie Saleh winning the boys and girls races respectively.

For all of the results and times please visit

http://speedtiming.net/index.html